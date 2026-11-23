SHEBOYGAN, Wis — As temperatures begin to drop below freezing, the Sheboygan County Warming Center is seeing more people turn to its doors for warmth, shelter and support.

For Luella Soubeoga, this is her first winter experiencing homelessness. She has been spending her nights at the warming center, where she says she has found support during a difficult time.

TMJ4/John Kim

“This is my first time being homeless, but they’ve been there,” said Soubeoga.

From basic necessities to a warm place to sleep, Soubeoga says she is grateful for the assistance she has received.

“From the hats, to the shoes I got on,” she said. “I feel blessed. I feel blessed.”

The warming center can accommodate up to 80 people overnight. About 50 people are currently staying there each night, but staff expect that number to increase as colder weather moves in.

“With the colder weather now, more people start coming in pretty quick,” said Lyric Glynn, the center's director of community impact programs and grants.

TMJ4/John Kim

Glynn says staff are also concerned about the growing number of people experiencing homelessness for the first time.

“It’s scary that so many people are entering homelessness for the first time that haven’t been in the situation before,” said Glynn.

Even when the center cannot provide everyone with an overnight bed, staff say they can still offer a warm meal and a place for people to connect with the community. On Thanksgiving, the center expects to serve approximately 140 people.

“We’ll expect probably around 140 people that day, just because of how cold it gets and then wanting to communicate, be a community and collaborate together,” said Glynn.

As demand increases, staff are preparing by rotating beds and converting spare rooms to create additional space. The warming center continues to provide support to people experiencing homelessness as winter weather sets in across Sheboygan County.

Want to discuss this story and keep up with what’s happening in Sheboygan County? Join our new Facebook group to share stories, ask questions, and connect with neighbors.

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