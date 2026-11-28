SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (TMJ4) — A beloved holiday tradition is returning to the Sheboygan County Museum, bringing back childhood memories for generations of families.

The museum is celebrating the 25th anniversary of its annual Holiday Memories event, featuring mechanical Christmas animations once displayed in the windows of the former Prange’s Department Store in downtown Sheboygan.

For many visitors, the displays are more than just holiday decorations. They're a chance to revisit childhood memories and share those traditions with the next generation.

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“When I was a little girl, I saw all those animatronics, and, so, now, it’s just a joy to see and, you know, share them with them,” said Kristen Helssselik of Oostburg, who has attended the event with her family for the past seven years. “I think they’re doing a fabulous job of keeping the traditions going, starting new traditions."

Museum Executive Director Brett Lobello says continuing the tradition is one of the goals behind the annual event.

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“The tradition started at Prange’s and then has sort of moved here, and, as a history museum, to be part of a tradition like that, that’s almost ideal because we’re creating history for those generations here,” said Lobello.

For some visitors, the museum itself is part of their childhood memories.

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“This reminds me of my grandparents a lot, because they look me here growing up,” said Emily Van Calligam, a Chicago resident originally from Sheboygan.

This year's event also features several hands-on activities. During opening weekend, visitors can watch the Lakeshore O-Gauge Model Railroad Display, while children can ride Garton toy bicycles, which were once manufactured in Sheboygan. Visitors can also make small elves to take home and hang on their Christmas trees.

WATCH: Sheboygan County Museum brings back holiday animations for 25th year

Sheboygan County Museum brings back holiday animations for 25th year

“During the run of holiday memories, they have something that they can take home with them. This year we’re making small elves, that they can build, take home with them, put them on their trees. It’s a little momentum,” said Lobello.

Autumn Coss of Sheboygan says the interactive activities make the experience enjoyable for visitors of different ages.

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“I think the museum does a great job of trying to integrate multiple ages and make it really hands-on and just something that they can take home with them and just enjoy throughout the year,” said Coss.

Holiday Memories events and activities

Beyond the Christmas displays, the museum is offering several special activities throughout the holiday season.

(The Lakeshore O-Gauge Model Railroad Display will only be available opening weekend, Nov. 27-29, from noon to 5 p.m.)

Live music: Festive performances from area musicians are included with Holiday Memories admission.

Visits with Santa: Families can bring their cameras and wish lists to meet Santa in the original Prange’s Santa Chair.

Family Craft Nights: Families can make holiday-themed crafts together from 4 to 6 p.m. on Nov. 30 and Dec. 7, 14 and 21.

Winter Storytime: Children can enjoy seasonal stories, singing and dancing from 4:30 to 5 p.m. on Dec. 1, 8, 15 and 22.

The museum will also host Christmas at the Taylor House on Thursday, Dec. 17, from 5 to 7 p.m. The special ticketed event will feature holiday decorations, live music, festive treats and exclusive access to the historic home's cupola and basement.

Holiday Memories hours and admission

The 25th annual Holiday Memories exhibition runs from Nov. 27 through Dec. 30, 2026. The museum will be closed Dec. 24 and 25.

Regular hours are:

Monday and Tuesday: Noon to 7 p.m.

Wednesday through Sunday: Noon to 5 p.m.

Admission is $10 for adults, $7 for seniors age 62 and older, $7 for active military members and $5 for youth ages 6 to 17. Museum members receive free admission.

For more information about Holiday Memories and special programming, visit the Sheboygan County Museum website.