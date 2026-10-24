Sheboygan County Brewers fans gear up for World Series, some reliving memories from 1982

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY — As excitement builds around the Milwaukee Brewers, fans across Sheboygan County are showing their team spirit while reflecting on memories from the team's first World Series appearance in 1982.

Every employee at the Sign Shop of Sheboygan roots for the Brew Crew. But wearing Brewers gear wasn't enough to show their support. One of the employees then came up with an idea to transform their entire storefront window into a giant tribute to the Brewers.

"We kind of saw the World Series as an opportunity to use the window as a billboard," said Bailey Firgens, a graphic designer at the shop, and the display has already caught the attention of people passing by.

"Last night, I saw people get stopping in front of it to get the pictures taken," said Will Greinke, a graphic installer at the shop. "I think it's going to brings the community together."

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For Greinke, the excitement also brings back memories from more than four decades ago. He attended a game during the Brewers' first World Series appearance in 1982 and still remembers meeting some of the players.

"We had players autographs, like, I got Cecil Cooper and Gorman Thomas’s autographs," Greinke recalled.

For another Sheboygan County resident, former Brewers outfielder Gorman Thomas is more than just a baseball legend. Michael Raffle, owner of Honeyhole Antiques and Collectibles in Sheboygan Falls, grew up playing Little League baseball in Sheboygan. Through a family connection, Raffle got to know Thomas personally.

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"After the game, Gorman and Vuckovich would come over and have dinner. So, I got to have dinner with them and have conversations and hear some amazing stories," said Raffle.

Decades later, Raffle unexpectedly reunited with Thomas at a grocery store in Sheboygan last year. Despite the years that had passed, Thomas still remembered Raffle's childhood nickname.

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"He goes, 'Mikey?'" Raffle laughed. "We recognized each other, instantly, and had a nice conversion."

Raffle's antique shop is filled with collectibles ranging from typewriters and cash registers to war memorabilia. But among all those items, one holds a special place in his heart: a baseball signed by Thomas.

From longtime fans who remember the Brewers' historic 1982 season to younger supporters hoping to witness history for the first time, Sheboygan County's Brew Crew faithful are united by their love for the team.

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