Sheboygan community rallies to save local VFW Post's free Veterans Day breakfast event

SHEBOYGAN, Wis — Despite rainy weather, hundreds of people showed up in Sheboygan to celebrate veterans and keep an annual Veterans Day tradition.

Wednesday's breakfast featured biscuits and gravy, bacon, sausage, scrambled eggs, French toast and pancakes, and, for more than a decade, VFW Post 9156 has hosted a free Veterans Day breakfast for local veterans.

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Sheboygan community rallies to save VFWs annual free Veterans Day breakfast event.mp4

However, the post announced it would not be able to serve the meal this year on Nov. 2, because of staffing and volunteer shortages following the death of its quartermaster, Dave Fretig, in September.

Fretig had served as the post's commander for about 10 years before becoming quartermaster. With the post facing uncertainty over how to keep the tradition going, local business owner Christina Hephner decided to step in.

"I saw the post online saying their commander just passed away, and they were navigating their way through their operation," said Hephner.

TMJ4/John Kim

Hephner, the operating owner of LushLounge, put out a call for volunteers and donations. The response quickly brought the community together.

"Our wonderful community stepped in, and got tons of donations, and tons of volunteers, and I think it's gonna be really awesome today," said Hephner. "This place is home. You know, it makes me emotional because so many people showed up."

Victor Dominguez, owner of Las Brisas in Plymouth, was among those who volunteered to help prepare and serve the food.

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"When the need is there, community always steps in. We don't have a complaint on that part," said Dominguez. "We have our freedom, and that's why we're here. They did so much for us. At least we can give back a little bit."

Samantha Huibregtse, a Sheboygan resident whose grandfather is a veteran, also signed up to volunteer after learning the breakfast might not happen.

TMJ4/John Kim

"I was like… 'that can't happen.' And I signed up," said Huibregtse. "It's nice to see, especially the community coming together to help everybody. It's just heartwarming."

For veterans attending the breakfast, the gathering offered more than a free meal. It was also a chance to reconnect with others and feel appreciated.

Army veteran Michael Sachse served in South Korea at Camp Casey near Dongducheon, a city located about 40 miles north from Seoul, from 1971 to 1972. He became emotional as he reflected on the gathering, and also that fact that local community members stepped in to serve those who served our country.

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"Very good. Good to see you," said Sachse when he was asked how he was feeling about the event.

Navy veteran Scott Metz said the community's response reflects what makes Sheboygan special.

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"That's the thing about Sheboygan. When they see someone in trouble, they do what they can," said Metz. "They're the ones serving the ones who served. That's pretty much what they're doing, and that's what they consider it, so yeah, I feel really, really good to be part of this community."

WHIP Sheboygan community rallies to save VFWs annual free Veterans Day breakfast event.mp4

VFW Post 9156 House Committee Chair Ken Hemenway said the support was especially meaningful as the organization worked through a difficult transition.

TMJ4/John Kim

"Things were in a bit of a turmoil, and there's a lot of things we didn't know. And all of a sudden, like I said before, the community stepped up to help us, and here they are," said Hemenway. "All of the community is behind us again, and that's wonderful."

He also encouraged veterans who are not members of the VFW or other veterans organizations to consider joining.

Hephner, who is also the mother of three sons serving in the Army, Navy and Marine Corps, said supporting veterans is something the entire community can take part in.

"I think as a community, like, we have to show up for the people that show up for us, and whether that directly be veterans doesn't matter," she said.

Beyond the breakfast, Hephner also donated 100 pairs of rechargeable hand warmers intended for people experiencing homelessness. She said she hopes to continue supporting local veterans and is already planning a Christmas dinner for them on Dec. 5.

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