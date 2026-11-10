Sheboygan childcare center shares its concerns to retain workers as government funding ends and costs rise

SHEBOYGAN, Wis — Childcare centers play an important role in children's early development. For many families, they also make it possible for parents to go to work.

“It's their second home, too. They bring their blankets from home, something that reminds them of home, and they’re comfortable with,” said Krista Bengtson, assistant director of Montessori Children's House, while she put a blanket on top of one of the children taking a nap.

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But she says rising costs and the loss of government funding are making it harder to retain qualified workers while keeping childcare affordable.

One of the biggest challenges facing childcare providers is low pay. According to Wisconsin state data, childcare workers make about $13.50 an hour, which is less than half the statewide average hourly earnings of about $28.

Bengtson said low wages are pushing some workers to leave the childcare industry for other careers. Others are taking on additional jobs to make ends meet.

“Many go into other careers, and they go back to school for other things. A lot of my staff are working 2nd jobs,” said Bengtson.

Breanna Crump, a caregiver at Montessori Children's House, works with children between the ages of 3 and 5. She's also a single mother of three and teaches dance to children and teenagers on weekends to bring in extra income. Crump said she has seen people leave the childcare field because they need better-paying jobs to support their families.

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“I even have relatives that also used to work in childcare that no longer do because they just needed to be able to make more money to be able to support themselves and their families and their households,” said Crump.

Bengtson said even workers with college degrees can struggle to earn a wage that reflects their education and responsibilities.

“Nobody wants to get paid $16 an hour with a bachelor’s degree,” said Bengtson. “My staff is very important, and I don’t want to lose them because I can’t pay them what they’re worth.”

But raising wages isn't easy when childcare centers are also struggling to cover their own operating costs. During the pandemic, a state program funded by the federal government, "Child Care Counts," helped support childcare centers across Wisconsin. After the federal government cut its funding, Wisconsin extended its own funding for another year. That support ended in August, leaving childcare providers across the state without more than $110 million in funding, according to the Wisconsin State government.

Bengtson said the loss of that support is forcing the center to consider raising tuition.

“We’re probably going to raise our prices in January,” said Bengtson. “We’re not getting that money in. So there isn’t extra money after the parents pay their tuition.”

After decades of serving families in Sheboygan, Montessori Children's House is facing a difficult balance: keeping experienced staff by paying them fairly while making sure families can still afford childcare.

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