KOHLER, Wis — Students at Kohler Middle and High School stepped outside the classroom for a day of giving back ahead of Thanksgiving, visiting 27 locations across Sheboygan County to support local organizations, businesses and residents.

The annual Community Service Day brought students to senior living facilities, local farms and other community organizations, giving them an opportunity to connect with people and make a difference through hands-on service.

At Amazing Grace Equine Sanctuary in Elkhart Lake, students helped care for rescued horses, including raking and completing other farm chores. Kohler High School Junior McKinley Cornielsen said the sanctuary was her top choice because she enjoys being around horses and learning their stories.

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“Every single one of these horses has a special story, and all of them are here for a reason,” said Cornielsen. “It's so heartwarming to see that there are people who are willing to save these horses and give them a second chance at a good life.”

Tina Rautmann, co-barn manager at Amazing Grace Equine Sanctuary, said the experience is rewarding for both the horses and the students.

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"Being around rescued horses is very therapeutic, is rewarding, and a lot of jobs that they were doing requires a lot of hard work ethic, so it's just really good for them to experience and see what it takes not just to take care of rescued horses," said Rautmann.

Kohler students give back to Sheboygan County community ahead of Thanksgiving

Other students visited Countryside Manor in Sheboygan, where they helped residents decorate their apartment doors for the holiday season. For Kohler High School Junior Maria Cardenas, it was her second visit to the senior living community.

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“It's just fun helping decorate and get into the mood to celebrate with other people around them,” said Cardenas.

Residents said the students' visits also provide an opportunity for companionship. Pate West, a resident at Countryside Manor, said having young people voluntarily spend time with residents means a lot.

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“When someone shows up like this, of their own volition, I'm thrilled! So happy,” said West.

Alexandra Gilbert, sales and marketing director at Countryside Manor, said residents look forward to the students' visits because they bring smiles to their faces.

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"The seniors that live here truly love having the students come and help them. It just brings a different smile to their face," said Gilbert.

Students also helped residents create holiday cards at Rocky Knoll Health Care Center in Plymouth.

Nicole Nevers, a student advisor at Kohler Middle School, said the district wanted to find another way to incorporate community service into students' experiences.

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"I actually had a few organizations this year that reached out to me before I even sent my initial emails," said Nevers. "I think we're having an impact."

As Thanksgiving approaches, the Community Service Day offered students a chance to give back while reminding residents and organizations across the county that sometimes, simply showing up can make a difference.

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