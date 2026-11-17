SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (TMJ4) — A family is mourning the loss of a loved one after a vehicle plunged into Lake Michigan Monday evening following a police pursuit in Sheboygan.

According to the Sheboygan Police Department, the pursuit began around 6:40 p.m. Monday after officers responded to a reported domestic violence incident. The pursuit ended near the intersection of Union Avenue and South Business Drive, where officers were unable to stop the vehicle. But, not long afterward, authorities received calls reporting a vehicle in Lake Michigan.

TMJ4/John Kim

Multiple agencies responded to the scene and searched for the driver, who was eventually found dead inside the vehicle.

While Sheboygan police have not publicly identified the driver, the family identified him as Norman Butler to TMJ4.

His niece, Trisha Gutierrez, said she last saw her uncle just five minutes before the police pursuit began.

TMJ4/John Kim

“He was our best friend, who was our rock of our family. He kept everybody together. When we needed something, we called uncle. When we had a question, we thought of uncle,” said Gutierrez.

Rich Genson, who lives along Lakeshore Drive, said neighbors heard a vehicle speeding past their homes shortly before the crash.

TMJ4/John Kim

“Some neighbors down the block were in their house, and they said they heard a loud, roaring engine just go screaming by their house down the block,” Genson said.

Another Sheboygan resident, Ron Wakefield, said a witness told him the vehicle was traveling at about 100 miles per hour before going over the edge and into the lake.

TMJ4/John Kim

TMJ4 reached out to the Sheboygan Police Department to confirm the vehicle's speed and the height of the cliff. Sheboygan police Capt. Joel Kuszynski said the cliff is about 54 feet above Lake Michigan. However, the department is still working to determine how fast the vehicle was traveling.

TMJ4/John Kim

Neighbors also pointed to damage near the crash site. Part of a guardrail can be seen down the cliff, with one of its wooden support beams ripped out.

TMJ4/John Kim

As she mourns her uncle, Gutierrez said she does not blame law enforcement for what happened.

“I don’t really blame the law enforcement at all. They were doing their job… It was just, it was his choice,” said Gutierrez.

She also said she has seen social media comments accusing her uncle of domestic violence and suggesting he deserved what happened.

WATCH: Family mourns the death of man after his vehicle plunged into Lake Michigan following police pursuit

Family mourns Sheboygan man who died after vehicle plunged into Lake Michigan following police pursuit

“I understand everyone's frustration. I understand how everybody's feeling. But, the comments and the negativity, and just that 'he deserved it,' 'Oh, the karma,' it's just uncomfortable,” said Gutierrez.

Despite the circumstances surrounding his death, Gutierrez remembers her uncle as someone who brought the family together.

“He was our best friend, who was the rock of our family,” she said. “I just wish that I could talk to him all the time and tell him I loved him, because he really was our best friend."

The crash remains under investigation. Sheboygan police say no prosecution is expected in connection with the reported domestic violence incident.

Resource for anyone who's experiencing domestic violence:

- Sojourner Family Peace Center (414-933-2722)

- The Women's Center (262-542-3828)

- Sheboygan Safe Harbor (920-452-7640)

- We Are Here MKE (weareheremke.org)

Want to discuss this story and keep up with what’s happening in Sheboygan County? Join our new Facebook group to share stories, ask questions, and connect with neighbors.

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