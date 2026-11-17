CASCADE, Wis — A Christmas tree farm in Cascade is preparing to close its doors after serving families across Wisconsin for more than three decades. Kendra Ford and her husband, Dave, started Ford Farms in 1989, growing balsam, spruce and white pine trees. Over the years, the farm became an annual holiday destination for generations of families.

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“We put a lot of love into our trees, planting them, keeping them healthy, mowing around them, fertilizing them,” Kendra Ford said. “It’s a lot more work than you think it is, but it’s fun.”

Ford said she's watched families return year after year, sometimes seeing children who once visited in car seats grow into college students.

Lisa LaBoy's family has been buying Christmas trees from Ford Farms for 18 years. She said the annual visits became a cherished family tradition. Her family was surprised when the farm announced earlier this month that it would be ending its Christmas tree business.

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“The very first thing I did was send it to all three of my daughters. And their response was, ‘What? What? Is this real?’” said LaBoy.

Although Ford Farms will not sell trees to the public this year, one of its trees is headed to a special destination: the Wisconsin Governor's Mansion in Madison. The tree, which has been growing since 1991, was selected as Gov. Tony Evers prepares to celebrate his final Christmas in office.

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“It’s going to the Governor’s Mansion,” said Kendra's grandson Carson Roethel, a second grader at St. Paul Lutheran School.

Ford said she believes the tree will be a perfect fit for the mansion.

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“The Governor and his wife would love it outside there,” Kendra said.

As the Fords bring their Christmas tree business to an end, longtime customers are reflecting on the memories they made at the farm.

Lynn Potyen, owner of GameBoard in downtown Sheboygan, has been buying trees from Ford Farms since 2012. She said her family will miss the annual visits.

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“We’ll miss them. They’ve been an amazing family to go and visit for all these years. Great memories for our kids and ourselves,” said Potyen.

The tree is expected to arrive in Madison by the end of this week, marking one final holiday contribution from a farm that has helped make Christmas special for families for decades.

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