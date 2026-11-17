SHEBOYGAN, WI — One person is dead after crashing their vehicle into Lake Michigan, Sheboygan police officials said.
The Sheboygan Police Department (SPD) say this happened after the person fled police.
SPD said they were trying to pull over a domestic violence suspect on Monday when the person fled. Police pursued the suspect, but ultimately terminated the chase near Business Drive and Union Avenue.
Police say the suspect continued east on Union Avenue where witnesses said they saw the driver speed over the bluff off Lake Shore Drive, and then crashing into Lake Michigan.
Authorities worked for several hours to recover the car and body from the lake using ladder trucks, a dive team, drones and more heavy equipment.
Authorities have yet to release information about the suspect.
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