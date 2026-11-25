SHEBOYGAN, Wis — Homelessness among students in the Sheboygan Area School District is affecting more families than many people may realize. According to the district, 140 students are currently experiencing homelessness, and, for North High School senior Esi Korankye, learning about the number was a shock.

“It was actually a shock to me when I saw the sign outside of North High School,” said Korankye.

She says student homelessness often goes unnoticed because families and students may not have a permanent place to stay.

TMJ4/John Kim

“I feel like homelessness is a very discreet thing,” said Korankye.

Under the federal McKinney-Vento Act, students living in cars or temporarily staying with friends and relatives can qualify for support through their school districts. And local nonprofits say homelessness is not a new challenge in Sheboygan County.

“It’s a regular occurrence,” said Todd Arnordi with the Sheboygan County Food Bank.

TMJ4/John Kim

Arnordi says the food bank adjusts its assistance to better serve families experiencing homelessness, including those living in their vehicles.

“When we have the families come in, and we realize that they are unhoused, we try to specialize what we’re serving to give them,” said Arnordi.

Through its Food for Thought for Kids program, the food bank provides weekend meals to 680 children. About 20% have been identified as experiencing homelessness. But Arnordi says the actual number could be higher because some families are reluctant to seek assistance.

“A lot of times, it’s pride. A lot of times, it’s choice,” he said.

For families looking for overnight shelter in Sheboygan County, the Salvation Army is the only available option. Its two family rooms are currently full.

“Every day, we’re telling people, you know, I’m sorry. Our beds are full. We don’t have any family rooms available at this time,” said Carrye Jo Cony with the Salvation Army.

TMJ4/John Kim

Korankye chose student homelessness as the focus of her senior research project because she wanted to help friends experiencing housing insecurity. She says she hopes to bring more attention to the issue and the challenges families face.

“I feel like Sheboygan is kind of divided right now when it comes to people of higher status and then homeless people,” said Korankye. “There’s definitely a divide, and I want to create that awareness.”

Korankye plans to give students experiencing homelessness an opportunity to share their stories. She also hopes to work with the Sheboygan City Council to raise funds and support for families without a stable place to call home.

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