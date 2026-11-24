RACINE, Wis — A woman died as a result of a fire in a Racine apartment Monday afternoon, according to the Racine Police Department.

The Racine Police and Fire Departments said they responded to the apartment near Erie Street and Shelbourne Court a bit after 1 p.m.

Inside the unit, the fire department said they found moderate smoke and a smoldering couch. They also found a woman dead in the apartment with significant burns on her body.

Two other residents were already outside the building when crews arrived. One was taken to be treated for minor burns, according to RFD.

Watch the video report here:

Woman found dead in Racine apartment after fire; no foul play suspected, authorities say

The woman's name has not been publicly released by law enforcement. Stephanie Rosales, who lives a few doors down from where the fire occurred, said she believes the woman was a neighbor she often saw sitting outside.

"Literally every single summer, even when it's cold outside, she is always sitting in that white chair. Always like, 'hi,' to the kids, always sweet. She has family coming in and out. It's crazy, this is crazy," Rosales said.

Rosales has lived in the complex for about two years and said this is the first time she has experienced a loss there.

"When I did see her, she was always nice, she never screamed at the kids even though there are a lot of our kids running outside here. I could tell she was a good person, I could tell she was loved," Rosales said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but police say it does not appear to be suspicious or criminal in nature.

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