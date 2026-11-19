RACINE — A new volunteer-driven effort called Hearts of Racine is providing Thanksgiving meal boxes to families in need for the first time this year, aiming to bring relief to families hit hard by rising costs.

Watch this video to hear more from organizers and volunteers:

Volunteers come together with Hearts of Racine to pack Thanksgiving meal boxes for 150 families

"We get to give somebody, somewhere, some hope," said Victor Thomas, a minister in Racine who helped start Hearts of Racine.

Organizers said the effort formed in response to the current moment.

"With the gas prices, inflation, and everything else that's going on, there's a lot of families that are just barely making it," said Nate Erhardt, owner of Lee's Deli and Market.

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On Thursday, volunteers gathered at Lee's Market in Racine to put together boxes funded by community donations. Families will receive the boxes Saturday, as well as turkeys and hams provided by the Racine Kenosha Community Action Agency.

"A meal for two or three days, during a difficult, challenging time, it's going to encourage them," Thomas said. "It's going to put light in their eyes, so that's what we want to do."

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150 families registered with RKCAA or known in the area had already been identified to get the boxes.

Erhardt said the need immediately surrounding Lee's Market is especially urgent.

"This is a food desert in this area. The closest grocery store is a mile away," Erhardt said.

For the volunteers, the work is its own reward.

"It's just amazing coming together with a group of people like this where we can just all work together to try to get a mission done," Roy Hernandez said.

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While Hearts of Racine is just getting started, organizers are already preparing to reach even more families, if needed, next year.

"My hope is that we don't have as many hungry families as we do now," Erhardt said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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