RACINE — A massive time capsule is now buried on top of a hill overlooking Lake Michigan, part of the City of Racine's effort to mark our nation's 250th year.

On Monday, the City of Racine placed the huge capsule in the ground where it will remain for the next half century, full of items marking our current moment. Some of the items include a stuffed Olaf from O&H Danish Bakery, a parking meter from downtown, and a football signed by Case High School football players after their historic season.

Watch this video to see more of what was included in the time capsule:

Residents react as City of Racine buries time capsule marking America's 250th

Racine Mayor Cory Mason said the capsule represents more than just objects.

"It's a combination of the hopes that we have for the future, and what we hope is still here when somebody opens it up, 50 years from now, and just really gives people a sense of what life was like," Mason said.

For one Case High School football player, being part of the capsule carries deep meaning.

"It means everything," Kyori Owens said. "History is a big thing. I want to leave a legacy for my family, as well, and I get to leave a legacy for my city."

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The capsule also included memorabilia from the Brewers World Series win.

"For the year that they won the World Series. That's awesome," said resident Benjamin Stelloh.

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He called the win "the best part about this year."

For lifelong Racine resident Janice Bertermann, she hoped something more Racine specific was included, "something with the industries that are here," Bertermann said.

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Racine's industries were represented in the capsule. An InSinkErator product was included, along with cleaning supplies from SC Johnson.

Resident Bill Haakenson had his own idea for what belonged in the capsule.

"Horlick's Malted Milk," Haakenson said.

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That item won't be found in the capsule, but Haakenson was impressed by the collection, which included menus from local restaurants, yearbooks, a replica Flock camera and a letter from the mayor, placed inside to help residents 50 years from now understand what life was like.

"Sounds like they got a lot of stuff in there," Haakenson said.

For Mason, items that reflect the people of Racine mattered as much as any object placed inside.

"The representations of what we get from people who live in the city and the people who make up the city are just as important as the stuff that we put in there," Mason said.

All of it celebrates what Racine is, in hope of what it might become, as our nation marks 250 years.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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