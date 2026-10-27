MOUNT PLEASANT — In Racine County, longtime Brewers fan Beth Nielsen is cheering on the team from a home that holds a piece of stadium, and family, history.

The family of Beth's late husband, Dale Nielsen, owned Nielsen Building Systems. Dale sold architectural products, including Kalwall, a translucent wall panel.

"He sold the movable outfield walls, which had to be a whole design that never had been done before, and then he put the panels on them," Nielsen said.

Watch this video to see and hear more about the history:

Racine County resident cheering on the Brewers from a home that holds a piece of stadium history

After the project at the stadium wrapped up, the family found themselves with extra material.

"After the project was done, there were some panels left over," Nielsen said.

As the family built an addition onto their Mount Pleasant home, they put those leftover panels to use.

"We were able to put those in the home as a clear story, and it's really lovely," Nielsen said.

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Those panels, which create "a room with sun from three sides," are now the backdrop of Beth's life.

"I love it, so I take care of it," Nielsen said about the home that belonged to Dale's parents prior to her and her husband.

Just as the home as been part of her life for decades, so have the Brewers, describing the team as "part of the family history."

"They're very exciting," Nielsen said. "I can't believe how exciting they are."

And she's now cheering for the Brewers as they're just two games from winning the World Series, which she's watching from home, with every glimpse of the outfield a reminder of her husband's work.

"I always look at that and think, 'Oh yeah, we put those in," Nielsen said.

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