RACINE, Wis. — The City of Racine Common Council voted Tuesday to approve a new name for the community center previously named for Cesar Chavez.

The center at 2221 Douglas Ave. will be renamed for local activist Maria Morales. The decision caps a months-long process that began after abuse allegations surfaced against Chavez earlier this year.

Watch this video to hear more from Maria Morales:

Racine Common Council approves renaming community center for local activist Maria Morales

"To me, it's very humbling," Morales said Wednesday.

A daughter of migrant workers, Morales has lived in Racine since she was 4 years old.

"Then in '49, when we settled here, my father continued taking us to other states, and we worked in the summertime and after school, continued working the fields," Morales said.

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Those early experiences led her in adulthood to advocate for migrant workers.

"As I grew older, and I started seeing other things, I said, 'Wait, it was bad for us,'" Morales said about the conditions her family endured as migrant workers.

Her advocacy ultimately extended to all workers.

"It's important that people unite and fight for their rights," Morales said.

Her work aligned with that of Chavez, even bringing her to rally alongside him.

"I knew him personally, and I had a lot of respect, and I still do," Morales said.

But as his name is set to be replaced with hers at the Douglas Avenue community center, it's a proud moment for many in her life.

"I was ecstatic. I was waiting. I don't know if it was anticipation or wanting, for my mom, for Maria, to be proud," Steve Avila, Morales' son, said.

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But Morales says the honor has little meaning if the city doesn't do more to provide resources for the Hispanic community.

"If we're going to have a center with the name in Spanish, then we should have a Spanish center. Because there's no one entity that can totally, not to brag, do what I'm doing," said Morales, speaking about her work locally, which includes assisting with translation and interpretation, helping people file for workers' compensation, and supporting immigration processes.

She says she'll continue advocating for a Spanish center in town, as she also fights for immigration and voter rights.

"I'm real proud when I go to help people become citizens, and when they get out, they register and they vote," Morales said.

For Morales, that work means more to her than any building with her name on it.

City of Racine Director of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Matt Koepnick said the 2026 budget included funding for a new sign at the center. With a new name now approved, he said a new sign could be on the building in the coming months.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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