RACINE — Birders in Racine County are expressing concerns about plans to redevelop a municipal golf course along Lake Michigan.

The City of Racine Common Council approved plans in July for the Lighthouse Dunes at Shoop Park, which would be a dunes-style golf course where the current city golf course is located.

The current course hugs the Lake Michigan shoreline, which is lined with trees and brings birders to the area.

Watch this video to hear more from bird advocates:

Racine Co. birders express concern about shoreline plans at Shoop Park as golf course redevelopment progresses

Lake Geneva resident Maritta Mountjoy was at the Shoop Park golf course Tuesday in hopes of seeing scoters, a variety of diving duck.

She said Shoop Park's vegetation, including "a lot of big trees" facilitates good bird watching.

"Birds can perch and watch for their fish," Mountjoy said.

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For many, it's more than just a golf course.

"This is a concentrated location where we have spotted 283 species of birds, which is no small feat," Salvatore said.

Bob Salvatore is a dedicated birder and Hoy Audubon Society member.

He said he's been visiting Shoop Park for 50 years, as both a golfer and a birder.

"It's an amazing spot. Anyone who's a birder loves this," he said.

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Salvatore said the current "absence of our manipulation" along the shoreline makes the area prime for a diversity of bird species to utilize the Shoop Park area.

The city of Racine has submitted plans to the state Department of Natural Resources for bluff remediation and shoreline improvements along Shoop Park. Vegetation plans for when the bluff work is completed indicate foliage along the lake will be replaced with shrubs and native grasses.

The city is the applicant, as the city owns the Shoop Park property. However, "the cost of the shoreline protection is the responsibility of the developer," according to City of Racine Commissioner of Public Works John Rooney.

A project summary provided by City of Racine Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services Director Matt Koepnick to the city's Common Council in March said current vegetation contributes to "instability through root leverage, wind loading, and associated soil movement."

It also said "just over 60% of birds known to use the area do not utilize the tree/woodland habitat."

However, advocates believe removing the habitat utilized by the remaining 40% of birds known to the area would contribute to a significant loss.

"A lot of these grasses don't provide. They don't. They need more structure. They need the trees. They need the larger bushes," Salvatore said.

"It would be catastrophic for the migratory bird habitat," Karen Johnson said.

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Johnson, a Wind Point resident and Hoy Audubon member, would like to see a more targeted approach "instead of clearing every single tree, stripping it down to nothing and replanting."

"I think what they're trying to do is justify the removal of all of the trees and the vegetation, when it's not necessary," Johnson said.

Johnson said Hoy Audubon is working to submit their own research about the landscape to the DNR.

"There's nothing wrong with designing a new golf course. It would be wonderful for Racine, but we have to do it in a way that's responsible," Johnson said.

The DNR is accepting public comment on the plans, which Salvatore and Johnson hope is an avenue to create dialogue with the developers.

"I would like to open up a dialogue. Can we compromise somewhere?" Salvatore said.

TMJ4 did reach out to Craig Leipold, who's a developer behind the project, but did not hear back by deadline.

"We just believe that there is a way to 100% coexist if we just have a seat at the table," Johnson said.

Comments must be submitted or postmarked no later than 10 days after the public hearing, which was held on Nov. 5. The DNR then has 20 days to approve, approve with modifications, or deny the permit application, "based on whether the project complies with state environmental and statutory standards," Rooney said.

Comments can be submitted by emailing sonya.ponzi@wisconsin.gov, by calling 608-598-0346, or writing to Sonya Ponzi at 1027 W St. Paul Ave., Milwaukee, 53233.

Comments should include the docket number, IP-SE-2026-52-02708, or applicant name, John Rooney and the City of Racine.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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