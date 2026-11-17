RACINE — More than two decades after Linda Fields was found dead in Racine, the man accused in her death has been sentenced.

On Monday, Racine County Judge Robert Repischak sentenced Lucas Ascencio Alonso to 10 years in prison and five years of extended supervision for a charge of second-degree reckless homicide.

Watch this video to learn more about the case:

Man sentenced in 2000 death of Racine woman Linda Fields, more than two decades after she was found dead

"The chapter on all this has been closed, but another part of this is really just beginning for him," said Carl Fields, son of Linda Fields.

Linda Fields was 37 when she was found dead on February 24, 2000, in Racine. An arrest in the case wasn't made until 2023.

"Everything about who I was or was going to be changed because of this scenario that was caused by this person," Fields said following Monday's sentencing.

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According to the criminal complaint, Ascencio Alonso and Fields met in a bar prior to having sex along Lake Avenue. The complaint stated Ascencio Alonso admitted to strangling Fields but claimed she was alive the last time he saw her.

Ascencio Alonso spoke in court Monday through a Spanish interpreter.

"I don't know if she died right then when I put my hands around her neck. I'm not sure. But I do know, she died," Ascencio Alonso said.

Ascencio Alonso pleaded no contest to the second-degree reckless homicide charge in August.

The judge addressed Ascencio Alonso during sentencing.

"You had the power and control to govern her last breath," Judge Repischak said. "You took that from her."

Family of Linda Fields spoke during Monday's hearing, including Carl Fields, who expressed he did not believe a lengthier sentence would make for truer justice.

"What I do ask for is that he get the help that is afforded to a person in his scenario," Fields said.

Fields is a criminal justice advocate who has been working to honor his late mother's life.

"She loved this city, and I love this city, too, because of that," Fields said.

Following Monday's hearing, he's now able to consider what a new chapter may hold.

"A lot of things that would've been resolved and chapters would've closed years ago have yet to be able to happen." he said. "And so that gets to happen now, and so I'm grateful for that. I'm humbled by that."

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