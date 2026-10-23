RACINE — For Racine-area residents not wanting to brave Milwaukee traffic and crowds, a free, outdoor watch party is coming to downtown Racine.

The city of Racine and Downtown Racine Corporation are teaming up to make Monument Square Racine's go-to outdoor watch party for the World Series.

Watch this video to hear from two vendors who will be at Racine's watch parties:

Local businesses rally to support Brew Crew at Racine's Monument Square watch parties

According to the city, thousands turned out for a similar watch party when the Bucks won the national championship.

Two 20-foot screens and audio equipment will provide the game, while local vendors will provide the game day fuel.

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"It's nice seeing the city come together like that," said Alejandro Davalos, chef at La Taquiza Guadalajara.

Davalos was at the Bucks' watch party.

"You just see everybody just having a great time," Davalos said.

He'll return with the La Taquiza Guadalajara food truck this weekend and bring a little bit of luck with him.

"I went to my first game this year, and I bought this hat," Davalos said. "Ever since I've been wearing it at work, they haven't lost."

The menu will include the restaurant's classics like tacos, burritos and quesadillas, plus a few gameday specials.

"Our birria smashburger, and our birria egg rolls that, right now, are pretty much what we're known for," Davalos said.

The smashburger features cilantro aioli, made in house with lemon, garlic and salt, plus cilantro, onion and mozzarella.

But for Davalos, it's about more than the food.

"I think it brings people together," Davalos said.

Amy Valukas, with Busias XOXO, will also be at Monument Square, serving up a side of sweet, baseball-themed treats.

"For us, this last minute push was not even a question," said Amy Valukas.

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She and her daughter, Ally Hintz, pulled a late night Thursday, prepping custom orders and extras to be sold for Friday's game, including a cookie mini-pack that "has a baseball, a bat, and a little field with fans around it."

"You're always going to go back to that smell or that taste long after the time ends, so for me, that cookies are that," Valukas said.

Valukas remembers the last World Series run, and this round is hoping to see some wins at Monument Square.

"I just want the brewers to go all the way," Valukas said.

The World Series games are scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

While there will be chairs at Monument Square, attendees are also encouraged to bring their own and to dress for the weather.

Additional vendors will include Don Arepas Cafe, TBirds Wings, Noir Pizza, and more.

The event is free to attend.

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