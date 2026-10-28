WIND POINT, Wis. — One former Milwaukee Brewer is now cheering on the team, across generations, from his Racine County home.

The Brewers were the first Major League team to sign Vinny Rottino, and years later, he still has an up-close seat for the action as Brewers broadcaster during the regular season.

"I've been able to be a player, a broadcaster, and a fan," Rottino said.

Watch this video to hear more from Vinny and Maggie Rottino:

Former Brewer Vinny Rottino and his family share their World Series fandom across generations in Racine County

Rottino and his wife, Maggie, are both Racine natives and longtime Brewers fans.

"There will never be another World Series that feels like this," Maggie Rottino said.

And now, they're getting to share that fandom across generations.

"I took my dad to Game 2, and it was awesome, just like you would imagine a World Series game would be with your dad. It was magical," Vinny Rottino said.

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Vinny and Maggie's kids have gotten to attend a watch party at American Family Field; one got to go to Game One, and they've been cheering on the team from home.

"We're all in the same boat. I think we're all exhausted and just waiting for that moment that we can say, 'We did it,'" Maggie said.

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While many Racine County families can relate, there's something different about the Rottino's Brewers fandom.

"I always was a massive Brewers fan. Got a chance to play for the Brewers," Vinny said.

He recalled his "first spring training with Robin Yount hitting me ground balls. I had posters of Robin Yount on my wall as a little guy. It was just kind of surreal," Vinny said.

Years later, he's now a Brewers broadcaster, something he said he loves "100 times more."

But in the postseason, he simply gets to be a fan.

"My heart's always been with the Brewers," Vinny said.

The family's fandom is something they're now sharing on social media, in a video series they're calling the Morning Baseball Brew, with some clips getting tens of thousands of views.

"We had fans last night at the game like, 'We love your videos!'" Maggie said.

The videos are both an opportunity to connect with other fans and share some thoughts from the household expert, who thinks this won't be the last Brewers World Series he and the Rottino family see.

"Now they know how to win in October, and that's the most important time," Vinny said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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