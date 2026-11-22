RACINE, Wis. — A dozen light-up candy cane decorations were stolen from Woof Gang Rescue in Racine just hours after volunteers set them up Saturday.
Jodie Hoffmann-Ruffalo, a volunteer with the nonprofit, noticed something was different when she came in the next morning.
"Happened to notice when we were walking some of the dogs, what happened to the candy canes that we spent yesterday morning putting out?" Hoffmann-Ruffalo said.
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Just hours after volunteers set up the candy cane decorations, they were stolen. Hoffmann-Ruffalo reviewed the security footage which captured the theft.
"I looked at the camera and I caught two people just walking away with my candy canes like it was nothing,'" Hoffmann-Ruffalo said.
Other items were left untouched.
"We have our inflatable dachshund which, come on, why wouldn't you have taken that? Not that I want him to go anywhere, but over some plastic candy canes. We've got our timer, we've got our extension cords. Those were all left," Hoffmann-Ruffalo said.
For Hoffmann-Ruffalo, the theft isn't just about money.
"It's not about us losing these candy canes, I get it, they are not of huge value," Hoffmann-Ruffalo said.
She's more upset that people would take from a nonprofit she feels is always giving.
"We're constantly trying to give back to the community. People can walk in here any day that we are open and say. 'hey, I'm on hard times, I need a bag of dog food.' We just give it to them. So for someone to just take from a building that gives back to the community is really disheartening," Hoffmann-Ruffalo said.
Ultimately, she wants the people responsible to do the right thing.
"I want them to give us our candy canes back. It's not the principle of getting new ones or somebody else replacing them, we appreciate that and love the support, but I want them to have to do the right thing," Hoffmann-Ruffalo said.
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