KENOSHA — A Caledonia teenager celebrated the end of her battle with cancer by getting braces.

Fifteen-year-old Marlen Espinoza Rugama received Make-A-Wish Wisconsin's 9,500th wish. Her wish was celebrated Monday, as she arrived at her orthodontist appointment in a limousine.

"I had no idea about it. And then they just pulled up in a limousine I was like, surprised," Espinoza Rugama said.

Watch this video to hear more from Marlen:

Caledonia teenager receives Make-A-Wish Wisconsin's 9,500th wish

She chose braces for her wish, as she knows the outcome will have a lasting impact.

"I finally chose to get braces, because it's something that would stay with me for forever," Espinoza Rugama said.

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She also said she's looking forward to the boost in confidence that comes with caring for her smile.

"I just want to get more confidence in me, and I feel like that really means a lot to me," Espinoza Rugama said.

The granting of her wish comes as she welcomes the end of her battle with cancer, which took a toll on the teenager's life, impacting everything from her energy levels to her social life.

"Honestly, it did impact a lot of my life, because I had to stop going to school, losing my hair and everything," Espinoza Rugama said. "It really affected me."

New braces signify a step forward for Espinoza Rugama.

"And so that's what her wish is doing, right? It's helping set her up for the next 20, 30, 50, years," Forrest Doolen of Make-A-Wish Wisconsin said.

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It's a milestone for both Espinoza Rugama and Make-A-Wish Wisconsin.

"It's just a huge moment for our organization. And the reality is, we would love not to have to exist, but as long as there are children who are battling critical illnesses, we will be here to continue granting every single eligible wish," Doolen said.

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