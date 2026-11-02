Burlington election inspectors prepare for midterms as Racine Co. voters will select new sheriff, Tuesday

BURLINGTON — As voters in Racine County face several noteworthy elections Tuesday, election inspectors are working to ensure a seamless voting experience.

"I think it's important that everybody vote, every election," said Jill Lodle, an election inspector in Burlington.

Watch this video to hear more from Burlington election inspectors:

Burlington election inspectors prepare for midterms as Racine Co. voters will select new sheriff, Vos replacement Tuesday

For Lodle and fellow inspector Mary Skwierawski, their work begins well before Election Day.

"Mary and I have to find people to work the elections, so that's our first job. Then we go down when the public testing is done and watch the public testing of the machines, which was last week. And then the day before the elections, we come in and set up everything in here, as you can see," Lodle said.

TMJ4

Both Lodle and Skwierawski have been working elections for more than a decade. Their priorities include providing privacy for voting, seating for observers, and simply "making sure the voting machines work," Skwierawski said.

Another important element of the voting space is traffic flow, as Veterans Terrace is the only in-person voting location for city of Burlington residents.

"This is the only building that we have now," Skwierawski said.

TMJ4

Racine County residents, like all Wisconsin residents, will be asked about their choice for governor, but will also see their first new sheriff in 16 years after Tuesday's election, along with a new representative in the 33rd Assembly District, which covers parts of western Racine County, as Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has announced his retirement.

Cary Madrigal and Don Vandervest are running for sheriff and are both currently employed by the Racine County Sheriff's Office, Madrigal as a captain and Vandervest in courthouse security.

Republican Steve Wicklund and Democrat Maria Elena Bisabarros are candidates running to replace Vos for the state's 33rd Assembly District, which includes Burlington.

Burlington inspectors said Monday, early voter turnout was steady, and they expected the same for Tuesday.

"I think it should be heavy, but we'll see," Lodle said.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. across Wisconsin on Tuesday.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip