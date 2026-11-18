BURLINGTON — Burlington has a new leader of the area's chamber of commerce, a role critical for the small city in western Racine County that's made up of local businesses.

Angela Elliott has been named the new executive director of Experience Burlington. She's a Union Grove resident who has most recently worked as the chief operating officer of Habitat for Humanity of Racine and Kenosha Counties, but she's now turning her attention west.

Watch this video to hear more about the role and what it means to Burlington:

Burlington community welcomes new leader for area chamber of commerce

"I've already has business owners reaching out to me with ideas and feedback and just insights about what's going on in Burlington, and I'm so thankful that people are willing to share that with me," Elliott said.

Elliott said Tuesday she hopes to bring a "sense of belonging and connection" to the community as she steps into the role.

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"I just want everyone to feel like they have a say and they're able to share their ideas and what they envision for Burlington," Elliott said.

Maranda Burks, co-owner of Full Moon Book Garden in Burlington, the city is "a small town with a lot of things going on."

She opened her downtown store in June as the area underwent a major reconstruction project, but she said she has seen foot traffic and visitors, thanks in part to Experience Burlington.

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"Different events have exposed people to our business which has been very helpful," Burks said.

She also credited the organization with keeping local businesses in the loop as the construction was underway.

Moving forward, she said small businesses like hers need help promoting their own events and getting visitors to downtown, which is a primary goal of Experience Burlington.

"If you're visiting from out of town, and you can walk in and see the restaurants, see the shops, that tells you the character and the fabric of the community," said Karl McKillip, a real estate broker and Experience Burlington board president.

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For McKillip, Experience Burlington and its new executive director are tasked with putting Burlington on the map and giving a voice to area businesses.

"We are trying to draw the most attention and the most impact to better all of our residents," McKillip said.

The hope is that Elliott, with a fresh perspective and her professional experiences, will only elevate what's already taken shape in Burlington.

"Burlington is for all of us," Elliott said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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