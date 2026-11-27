CEDARBURG, Wis. (TMJ4) — While many Black Friday shoppers head for big box stores, a steady stream of customers chose downtown Cedarburg instead, bundling up on a chilly November day to support local businesses along Washington Avenue.

Even on a cold morning, the street was brimming with window shoppers browsing retailers and specialty stores, many of whom said they would rather do their holiday shopping here, even with Small Business Saturday fast approaching.

Steve Kittleson of Grafton was among them, making his first stop of the day at Armbruster Jewelers to continue a holiday tradition of buying pearl necklaces for his daughters.

"It's a nice way to have something that's a keepsake," Kittleson said. "They're part of the community, and I like to keep small businesses afloat."

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Steve Kittleson

For some shoppers, rising prices are shaping their choices this holiday season. Evoyne Yunk of Cedarburg said she was searching for deals.

"I'm looking for something for my daughter, something in the line of a necklace or something that she might like," Yunk said. "It's getting more and more expensive, so you have to select, what is really the priority."

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Evoyne Yunk

At Ashley's Confectionery, the focus is on keeping quality high and prices affordable in the face of rising taxes.

Dianne Johnson, who has worked there since 2019, said the chocolate shop sources much of its product close to home.

"This is one of our busiest times," Johnson said. "We buy a lot locally... The chocolate we use comes from Pennsylvania."

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Dianne Johnson

For many, the day was about spending a fair November day with friends and family.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



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