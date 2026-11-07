Port Washington football beats Plymouth to make Division 3 semifinals, and its fans savor every snap

PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. — Port Washington's football team stayed undefeated Friday night, pulling out a 13-10 win over Plymouth at Al Urness Field to run its record to a perfect 12-0 and advance to the Division 3 semifinals.

But for the fans filling the home side of the quarterfinal, the night was about more than the scoreboard. It was about a community, its history and the people who keep showing up.

Jay Godersky, the public address announcer and a Port Washington alumnus, sees his role as part of the home-field advantage.

"If I can make this a tough place to play, then I've accomplished my goal," Godersky said. "To me, this is the equivalent of the Brewers winning the World Series. I mean, we're not there yet, but this team has looked really good all season."

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Jay Godersky

That pull of history is part of why both Pirate and Panther fans packed the stands Friday night. The teams have enjoyed a long rivalry dating back years.

Port Washington has not captured a state title since 1985. This unbeaten run has fans lining up at the stadium gate well before kickoff.

One of them was Jim Smith, a former Port Washington player and Navy veteran who now lives in Plymouth. He still makes the trip back to Port Washington for the games every week.

"I always get here early," Smith said. "Came back five years ago, and haven't missed a game."

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Jim Smith

Smith's ties to the program go back decades, to a season when the field's namesake still coached.

"It was '71 or '72, and it was when Al Urness was the head coach," Smith said.

When kickoff finally came, Smith was in the stands cheering and Godersky was in the press box announcing — the kind of community and lasting stories that, for these fans, make high school football special.

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