Ozaukee County small business’ balloon displays in the Brewers World Series spotlight

TOWN OF PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. — A balloon artist from Ozaukee County has joined the Milwaukee Brewers' World Series run, decorating parts of American Family Field as the team inches closer to a World Series Championship.

Lauri Deheck, owner of Wilhelmina Balloon Installations, has created arches and displays that fans have seen at the ballpark for the past few years. She does so along with the sister company she co-owns, LED Marquee Milwaukee.

While her balloon arches and displays appear at American Family Field multiple times per season, she pulled out all the stops for the World Series. It's part of a wave of Brewers and Milwaukee pride that stretches from the field to the small businesses of downtown Port Washington.

"This team though, has pulled me right in this year," Deheck said. "I think it's their personalities. It's the fun that they have... All of the polka and the traditions, and just how kind and, I think, nice everyone is in Wisconsin, and I think those players are emulating that as well."

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Lauri Deheck

That pride is evident across Ozaukee County, including in downtown Port Washington, where the late-night playoff games have shifted the daily rhythm at the Java Dock.

The shop has leaned into the moment with a Brewers-themed drink — the Murph's Pocket Pancake Latte, flavored with blueberry and vanilla. Marketing director Mandi Huff says she is honored to take part in the Brewers' excitement, and to see another Ozaukee County small business represented at the World Series.

"I know Lauri. Yes, she's phenomenal," Huff said. "I saw she's done some great work for the Brewers," Huff said.

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Mandi Huff

"We want the Brewers to win, and we want them to clinch it. So, if they win tonight, that is amazing, and we can all celebrate and have fun," Deheck said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



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