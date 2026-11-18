PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources looked into a report of cloudy water running near the Vantage data center complex in Port Washington, with the agency confirming the discharge was sediment but not a dangerous or hazardous material.

Neighbors who live along County Highway LL are raising concerns about the sediment's potential impact on nearby streams and wildlife. The site in question is near Vantage's $15 billion data center construction project, on the east side of I-43.

"This situation was reported to the DNR Spills Hotline on Nov. 16, and DNR staff are investigating it in cooperation with the City of Port Washington," a DNR spokesperson said in a statement to TMJ4 News. "The discharge is sediment-laden water. No hazardous substances were discharged."

Dean Wiegert, who lives nearby and drives the road for work, says he was the one who reported the cloudy water. Pictures taken by him and videos from Great Lakes Neighbors United show the cloudy water flowing through a ditch and a culvert under the highway.

Neighbors report Port Washington data center sediment runoff to DNR

"There was water coming from underneath the freeway," Wiegert said. "Water should be clear, and this was not clear at all... It just shows how fast something can happen."

Wiegert said his concern centers on anything draining from the data center site, even if it is only sediment from a retention pond.

"My concern is that, anything that's draining from the data center, even if it's just a retention pond and even if it's just sediment, is going to be a danger to the life of the stream," Wiegert said.

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Dean Wiegert

Neighbors brought those concerns to the Port Washington Common Council on Tuesday night, asking the city take a more proactive approach.

"This time it was sediment. Next time, who knows?" neighbor Tracy Finch said during public comment.

Mayor Ted Neitzke said the city also spoke with Vantage about the incident.

"We asked them to make sure this doesn't happen again, and they assured us they would not be discharging any water off the property in the future," Neitzke said during Tuesday's Common Council meeting. "We all agree that this should not have happened."

Vantage did not return a TMJ4 email seeking comment Tuesday. On its website, the company says it has started remediation efforts on the affected retention pond and area.

"We are aware of a stormwater discharge from a retention pond at the site that carried sediment into the surrounding area," the statement reads. "Based on the information currently available, the discharge involved stormwater and sediment, not a chemical spill. Upon learning of the situation, we immediately stopped the related operations and initiated remediation efforts, including removing sediment from the affected area. We are working with the appropriate local authorities as we continue remediation and assess conditions."

Concerns around the site are not new. Since construction on the complex began nearly a year ago, neighbors have had numerous complaints, including about heavy amounts of dust around the location and dump truck traffic caused by earthmoving operations.

"I think it's up to everyone to keep an eye on what's going on," Wiegert said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



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