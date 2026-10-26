Mequon neighbor shares World Series memories from 1982 with his dad, to 2026 with his kids

MEQUON, Wis. — Tom Doerr was 7 years old the last time the Milwaukee Brewers reached the World Series in 1982. Forty-four years later, the Mequon lawyer returned to the ballpark for another World Series run — this time with his own children at his side.

Doerr is among the fans who attended both the 1982 and 2026 World Series, connected across generations by the Brewers and games played 44 years apart. A season ticket holder himself now, Doerr grew up with the team in his family.

"Grew up here in the North Shore," Doerr said. "Parents were season ticket holders forever. I was seven years old, 1982."

TMJ4 News reporter Alex Gaul has the story in the video below:

Mequon lawyer shares World Series memories from 1982 with his dad, to 2026 with his kids

His memories of that 1982 run include going to Game 4, when the Brewers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-5 at County Stadium to tie the series. The Brewers would eventually lose to the Cardinals in seven games.

"Driving out of the parking lot, people were shaking the car, literally shaking the car," Doerr said. "And I was scared because the fans were so excited. But my dad told me it was good. It was celebratory."

Forty-four years and seven days later, Doerr got to share the World Series experience with his own kids, describing a sense of community in the stands.

"Everyone is everyone's buddy," Doerr said. "Everyone is on the same page. Everyone is having a great time."

The tickets — and the memories — are priceless. Asked whether fans were shaking his car on the drive out this time around, Doerr said the celebration had been calmer, but he expected that could change.

Courtesy of Tom Doerr Tom Doerr and his family at the 2026 World Series at American Family Field

"Not this time," Doerr said. "Not this time, but I'm certain, if we come back and have to do it on Friday night, they'll be some cars being shook."

For Milwaukee fans, the hope now is that the next time the Brewers are home, it won't be for a game — but for a championship parade.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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