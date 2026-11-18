CEDARBURG, Wis — Roughly a dozen Grafton High School students built four European-style Christmas market huts for the Cedarburg Art Museum, bringing together two neighboring communities to create holiday magic.

Watch the video report in the player below:

Grafton students build Christmas market huts for Cedarburg museum

The project, which took shape at the request of the museum, has turned the school's wood shop into a workshop of sawing, drilling and measuring this fall. The students took a field trip to the museum Wednesday to assemble the structures.

Eli Krummel, a senior at Grafton High School, is among the students working on the booths. He said the effort carries meaning beyond the construction itself.

"It means a lot. We're giving back to the community," Krummel said. "We hope that they last as long as possible. Hopefully, I can bring my kids here someday."

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Eli Krummel

Kevin Gain, a Grafton High School teacher who runs the school's wood shop, praised the students' work.

"These guys are absolutely amazing," Gain said. "Regardless if you're in Grafton, or in Cedarburg, or in Port Washington, I mean just the north shore altogether is perfect during the holiday season."

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Kevin Gain

While the students are building the huts, local businesses and contractors pitched in thousands of dollars worth of tools and equipment.

Kate Schley owns Coach House Homes next door to the museum. Her son is a former student of Gain's. She helped organize the project.

"We pulled together people to get some really great, quality materials," Schley said. "We are really starving for more trades, so I think it's great to bring in the high school to introduce them into a trade profession."

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Kate Schley

In addition to Coach House Homes, Zuerns Building Products and Design Center, JK Contractors and Neus Hardware Store also donated materials and time to the project. Some graduates and young professionals even helped guide the high school students during Wednesday's build.

John Bauer, executive director of the Cedarburg Art Museum, said he envisions the booths as a year-round festival fixture rather than a seasonal display.

"This is just a great example of how a small community comes together to support a cause like this," Bauer said.

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News John Bauer

Cedarburg and Grafton — home to the Bulldogs and the Hawks — share a spirited rivalry, but the project has united both communities around a new tradition.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



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