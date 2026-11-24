GRAFTON, Wis. — All four municipalities that fund the Ozaukee Central Fire Department have either signed off on or are ready to approve the department's 2027 budget, resolving a year of financial disputes that forced the department to revert to its 2025 spending plan.

The budget — covering the towns and villages of Grafton and Saukville — is set to be approved by all four municipalities by the end of the month, including the previous holdout, the Town of Grafton. According to Fire Board President Andy Schwartz, the overall department budget is rising 8 percent from 2026 to 2027.

This year, the department was forced to revert to its 2025 budget after the Town of Grafton held out, over a proposed 19% increase to its share. Ultimately, the Village of Grafton covered some of the gap by contributing what the 2026 budget asked for, according to Chief Matthew Karpinski.

Town Chairman Lester Bartel said the issues have been smoothed out for 2027 by a compromise: a 7% increase to the town's share.

The share each community pays is determined by a formula based on population, valuation and calls for service, making it unlikely to go down anytime soon, since the department's call volume is rising, according to Schwartz.

The budget impasse did still prevent the hiring of three new firefighters. Instead of three firefighters, the department plans to hire a mechanic and a new human resources employee under the new budget, Chief Karpinski said.

In downtown Grafton, business owners said they did not notice a drop in service in the past year.

"Based off of what I see, I don't feel like it (affected service)," Brianna Large said. "Once a year, they do my inspections, and then luckily, I haven't had to need them," she said.

Large, who owns the chocolate shop Handmade with Love and is a member of the Let's Talk Ozaukee County Facebook group, is getting ready for the holidays and the Christmas parade this weekend.

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Brianna Large

Aubree Simmons, who runs the Grafton Collective Marketplace, said the fire department helped her get her small crafts and events business off the ground less than a year ago.

"I don't think they missed a beat," Simmons said. "I didn't feel any service implications from it. Everybody's been kind."

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Aubree Simmons

Final approvals are expected by the end of the month, when the Town of Grafton meets to vote on the budget.

The Ozaukee Central Fire Department was formed in early 2025, combining the Grafton and Saukville Fire Departments.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



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