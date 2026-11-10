PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. — The former leader of a domestic violence shelter and charity in Ozaukee County is facing a criminal charge alleging she used the organization's credit card to steal money, according to a criminal complaint filed in Ozaukee County last week.

The complaint charges Barb Fischer, the former executive director of Advocates of Ozaukee, with theft in a business setting between $5,000 and $10,000.

Watch TMJ4 News reporter Alex Gaul's story in the video below:

Former Advocates of Ozaukee director charged with stealing thousands from organization

In the complaint, prosecutors allege she purchased furniture, appliances, tech and other household goods and had them delivered to her home. The charge comes after a lengthy investigation conducted by the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Fischer reportedly told investigators she would "add some stuff on" to legitimate purchases. While Fischer says she knew her actions were wrong, she claims she did so due to mental health challenges.

Fischer had served more than two decades as the organization's executive director. TMJ4 conducted two interviews with Fischer for stories that aired in 2025.

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Barb Fischer

"Domestic violence doesn't have any boundaries," Fischer said in March 2025. "It doesn't care how much money you make. It happens anywhere, anytime, to anybody."

Antonella Aleman-Zientek, a former Advocates of Ozaukee board member, questioned the explanation. She is a current assistant Ozaukee County district attorney but spoke only in her capacity as a former board member. Aleman-Zientek resigned after the matter came to light.

"Patio furniture. Furniture for her daughter... That's not mental health. That's a conscious choice," Aleman-Zientek said. "I think she needed to face a consequence, and it wasn't something that can be swept under the rug... This doesn't define the organization. It doesn't define the good that they do."

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Antonella Aleman-Zientek

Fischer has a court date in mid-December. Efforts to reach her for comment were unsuccessful, through text message and ringing her doorbell.

Reached for comment, Advocates of Ozaukee's new executive director referred TMJ4 to a letter the organization sent to donors. The letter says the money taken has been fully recovered, and that this "disappointing" chapter has not stopped the organization's work now or in the future.

Courtesy of Advocates of Ozaukee

Courtesy of Advocates of Ozaukee

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



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