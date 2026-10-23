Beloved Cedarburg school crossing guard gets surprise Brewers tailgate on World Series game day

CEDARBURG, Wis. — A Cedarburg crossing guard who has become a beloved fixture outside Westlawn Elementary School got a surprise World Series tailgate from parents, students, and staff — a celebration honoring both his dedication to local kids and his decades-long devotion to the Milwaukee Brewers.

Steve Bourbonais, the crossing guard at Westlawn Elementary, has helped kids cross the street safely since 2019, when he became the school's first-ever crossing guard.

A retired general manager for multiple companies, he took the job looking for something to do and quickly became a favorite among the students, most of whom he knows by name.

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Steve Bourbonais

On the day of the Brewers' first World Series game since 1982, parents and school staff set out to decorate his corner outside the school and cook up some sausages to make the moment feel like a game day experience.

"We want to make it feel like he's at the Brewers tailgate," said Cedarburg parent Monique Griep.

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Monique Griep

For the kids who pass by every morning, Bourbonais is more than a crossing guard. Second grader Martin Koch is one of the students who greet him each day.

"Once I get across the street, I give Mr. Steve a big hug," Koch said. "He's my favorite crossing guard!"

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Martin Koch

His baseball fandom runs just as deep as his commitment to the job. Bourbonais remembers the Brewers' 1982 run to the World Series and knows plenty about a long wait.

"I can't stand for four hours, so I'm not going to spend a couple thousand dollars on a standing room only ticket," Bourbonais said.

When Bourbonais saw the surprise, the moment landed.

"This means everything. 44 years. If they can pull this off, I can die in peace! Check it off the bucket list," Bourbonais said.

But win or lose, Bourbonais is already a winner in the eyes of the kids he helps each day.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



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