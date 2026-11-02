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'A bright light': Cedarburg mother reflects as community lifts up daughter through brain surgery

'A bright light': Cedarburg mother reflects as community lifts up daughter through brain surgery
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CEDARBURG, Wis. — A Cedarburg high schooler is on the road to recovery after a successful procedure Monday to stop the frequent seizures she has experienced for more than three years — and a community has rallied to support her along the way.

Family friends organized a GoFundMe, shared with TMJ4 by the school district, that raised $20,000 for the family of 15-year-old Sophia Ransdell.

Neighbors at The Woods, a senior living community in Greenfield where Sophia's mother is the executive director, also took up a collection to help.

TMJ4 met up with Janet Ransdell, Sophia's mother, on Friday. Janet serves as executive director of The Woods and was leading seniors in a yoga session days before her daughter's surgery.

"The smaller of the two lesions is where those seizures are originating from, and their recommended course of action would be to do a laser ablation," Janet Ransdell said.

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Janet Ransdell

Janet Ransdell described the toll of the past several years, saying she spends roughly two hours a day on the phone managing her daughter's care.

"I'm on the phone probably two hours a day making appointments, following up with doctors," she said.

For TJ Schmidt, a neighbor at The Woods, helping the family was not a question.

"It was one of our family needing help. So everybody here decided to take up a contribution and help her in any way that we can," Schmidt said.

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TJ Schmidt

Janet Ransdell said the outpouring of support left her overwhelmed with gratitude, both for the community's generosity and for what it showed her daughter.

"Just how grateful I am for everyone, and for the prayers and for the love, and for being able to anticipate my needs before I can even say anything. And just to show Sophia that she is so loved and treasured," she said.

Janet Ransdell described her daughter as a gifted artist and musician who loves the outdoors.

"She is an amazing human," Janet Randell. "She is a bright light to anyone that meets her."

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Meet your Ozaukee County reporter: Alex Gaul