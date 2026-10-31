MILWAUKEE — Thousands came to the Brewers World Series Championship rally at the Henry Maier Festival Park on Friday. It was a moment many fans have spent decades waiting for.

"This has never happened before, so it's a really big deal and we've just been waiting so long for a chance to do something like this," Matt Hoffa said. He took his kids and nephews to the rally.

TMJ4 Matt Hoffa took his sons and nephews to the championship rally

Other fans haven't had to wait as long.

"The past few years here we've been making it so close, then we've been failing, and now that we've finally made it, I can say that I got to see them win while I'm alive," Carson Seidl said. He's an eighth grader at Templeton Middle School and plays baseball.

TMJ4 Carson Seidl is in eighth grade and plays baseball

Kristi Wright took her sons to the championship rally.

"It's really fun to take our kids, our boys play baseball, and it's just fun to be part of it," Kristi Wright said.

TMJ4 Kristi Wright took her sons to the championship rally

The Brewers' World Series win was an important moment for her sons.

"They watch every game that they can. They've been watching since they were little. They know all the players," Wright said.

Watch the video report here:

Young baseball players dream big at Brewers World Series championship rally

Wright's son Andrew plays for the Lannon Stonemen youth baseball team with Hoffa's twin boys Austin and Tyler.

"It's really fun... I love my team," said Austin Hoffa, a fourth grader at Lannon Elementary School.

TMJ4 Austin Hoffa, Andrew Wright and Tyler Hoffa

All the boys say they are interested in becoming major league baseball players when they grow up. For them, watching the Brewers become World Series champions was inspiring.

"It makes me feel like we can do the same thing," said Andrew Wright, a fourth grader at Riverside Elementary School.

"If I make it pro, I could do this," Seidl said.

The Brewers' World Series run came with perks for kids, like staying up late.

"We got to go to two watch parties, so we went Tuesday and Wednesday," Kristi Wright said.

School was cancelled for some kids in the Milwaukee area, but Seidl was allowed to miss school to attend the championship rally.

"I got to miss school, so that's a good thing. It's nice that I get to do this because I don't know if I'll ever get to do it again," Seidl said.

"Their dad thought it was important for them to come along with me. They thought it was important to take advantage of this opportunity," Hoffa said. He is Carson Seidl's uncle and brought Carson's brother Jase, too.

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