World Series is a huge business boost for Kelly's Bleachers

MILWAUKEE — This shouldn’t be too much of a surprise, but the World Series has been really good for businesses across the Milwaukee area. One in particular that has seen shoulder-to-shoulder crowds every game of the playoffs is Kelly’s Bleachers in Milwaukee.

“Its been like opening day every day for every game that they've had. It's just nuts,” Rachel Chaparas, the bar manager at Kelly’s Bleachers on Bluemound Road, said.

Fans have been piling into the bar as soon as it opens at 11 am and people are there until bar close.

“Extra beer, extra food, extra bathrooms. Staff is working extra long hours, but its been a really high-energy vibe the whole time. Its been really exciting to be apart of,” Chaparas said.

I have been in the bar as early as 2 p.m. for a 7 p.m. game. The space is already wall-to-wall packed. Many of those fans aren’t staying the entire game. They are grabbing a bite to eat before taking the shuttle to the game. But it still shows how excited fans are to take in this major moment in Brewers history.

“Probably like three times the amount of bartenders we would usually have. We've got three behind each bar right now. We've got an extra three or four servers, food runners, just people here to grab ice for the bars and all that kind of stuff,” Chaparas said.

Despite the big crowds, Kelly’s Bleachers said that it will have plenty of cheese curds, wings, burgers, and beers if the series continues past four games.

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