Bea Millan-Windorski, a 24-year-old Whitefish Bay native, is representing the Philippines in the Miss Universe competition in Puerto Rico.

Long before the crown, the gowns and the international spotlight, Millan-Windorski was a girl finding her way in Wisconsin. Her mother, Toni Millan, says no one knows that journey better than she does.

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Whitefish Bay native competes in Miss Universe pageant

"I pushed past security and gave her a hug today," Toni said.

At summer camp, Millan-Windorski stood out early. Fellow campers gave her a nickname that stuck.

"The fellow campers started calling her baby giraffe, because she was 5'9 already," Toni said.

She studied cello at the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music, performed in the Nutcracker with Milwaukee Ballet and developed a passion for learning. At Whitefish Bay High School, she became captain of the debate team, an achievement her mother says she holds close.

"I think one of the most things she's proud of was that she was captain of the debate team at Whitefish Bay High School," Toni said.

Toni signed her up for her first pageant at 15. She went on to become Miss Milwaukee's Teen. After graduating from UW-Madison, Millan-Windorski moved to the Philippines, where she now represents her national heritage on the world stage.

Some have questioned why someone who is half-Filipino is representing the Philippines. Millan-Windorski has a ready answer.

"People always say, 'Why is a half Filipina representing the Philippines?' She always says, 'But I'm not half anything. I'm double,'" Toni said.

Millan-Windorski also carries her Wisconsin upbringing with her wherever she goes.

"I think the community of Wisconsin really instills that because we're known for being the nice Midwesterners," Toni said.

Her mother recalls one moment that captures her daughter's character. During a performance, Millan-Windorski noticed a dancer who appeared to be on the verge of fainting.

"It was really hot, and Bea ran over and gave her her water bottle, and you could see her running and dropping her phone," Toni said.

For Toni, moments like that define her daughter's greatness.

"I think greatness is nothing if you aren't kind and if you don't have a heart," Toni said.

Nine family members traveled to Puerto Rico to cheer Millan-Windorski on. Just hours before she took the stage, Toni had a message for her daughter.

"I'm very proud of you. I will always love you, and I will protect you with my life, and you'll always be my baby," Toni said.

The Miss Universe competition airs live on Reelz and Telemundo. It can also be streamed on Peacock and Reelz Plus.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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