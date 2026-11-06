We Energies rate increase approved by Wisconsin regulators, but set lower than utility's original request

MILWAUKEE — After more than 10 hours of discussion, the Public Service Commission passed We Energies' rate increase with modifications to the utility's request.

While final numbers are still being calculated, the rate increase will be less than what We Energies originally requested back in the spring.

That original rate hike could have cost the average household more than $260 more a year.

Several ratepayers around southeast Wisconsin have told TMJ4 that the continued rate increases, in addition to costs rising everywhere, are a burden on their lives.

We Energies says money from the proposed increases will fund solar, wind and battery projects already approved by the commission and built by the utility.

The decision drew two very different reactions from stakeholders.

The Clean Economy Coalition of Wisconsin wrote in a statement:

"While the PSC's decision to reduce We Energies' hefty rate increase is a meaningful step toward holding the utility accountable and protecting customers from excessive costs, the decision underscores the need for a new approach at the Public Service Commission, stronger protections against repeated rate increases and broader reform that puts affordable clean energy ahead of utility profits."

We Energies, on the other hand, celebrated the commission's work.

"The Commission's votes today supports key investments for our customers: more Wisconsin-produced energy, continued tree trimming to reduce power outages and undergrounding of power lines to strengthen the grid against severe weather. It also reflects our shared commitment to ensuring that no costs to serve data centers are shifted to other customers."

We Energies says its rates are below the national average and that will remain true in the coming years. The utility says it will not have a precise dollar amount or percentage for weeks or maybe a month.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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