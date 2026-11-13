MILWAUKEE — After months on the market, Trinity Three Irish Pubs is no longer for sale, with its owners instead choosing to reinvest in the longtime Water Street bar.

Matt Schmidt, CEO of the Water Street Brewery Group, said Trinity is staying put and the company plans to expand its offerings as it doubles down on Milwaukee’s downtown entertainment district.

TMJ4's Ryan Jenkins went to Trinity to interview the CEO on Friday. Watch here:

Trinity Three Irish Pubs staying put as owners double down on Water Street

“If we lose downtown, we lose the city,” Schmidt said.

The decision marks a change in direction for Trinity, which had been listed for sale. Now, Schmidt said the nearly 20-year-old business plans to go back to some of what made it successful in the first place.

“One of the mistakes we made coming back from COVID was we didn't have a food menu,” Schmidt said.

Plans include bringing back food, adding live music and expanding the bar’s hours.

Schmidt said the investment is about more than one business. He believes a strong entertainment district is an important piece of a healthy downtown.

“It's important for a city like Milwaukee to have a downtown entertainment district,” he said.

A changing Water Street

Trinity’s renewed commitment comes as the Water Street entertainment district continues to evolve.

In recent years, the area has dealt with concerns over late-night crime, violence and reckless driving. Some businesses, including Duke’s on Water and Silk on Water, have closed.

At the same time, new investments are bringing optimism about the future of downtown.

Kristine Hillmer, president and CEO of the Wisconsin Restaurant Association, pointed to projects including High Stakes by Bartolotta, along with investments by the city and the Marcus Center, as signs of that momentum.

“You've got all sorts coming together because we know a vibrant downtown means it's a vibrant city,” Hillmer said. “Not only for our residents but also for our tourism.”

Safety remains part of the equation

For Schmidt, however, the success of Water Street’s comeback will depend in part on maintaining a safe environment for customers and businesses.

“We've communicated a lot as operators in this area to make sure our voices are heard, that we want safety in this area,” Schmidt said.

He said Water Street businesses want Milwaukee Police to address people who congregate in the district but are not patronizing its establishments, particularly during late-night hours.

Schmidt believes perceptions of the area are beginning to improve.

“The word is spreading that it's safe down here and it's a lot of fun,” he said.

For Trinity, taking the property off the market represents a bet that there is still a future to build on Water Street.

And after nearly two decades in the entertainment district, its owners say they intend to be part of that future.

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