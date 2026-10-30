Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
10  Closings/Delays
NewsLocal NewsCounty ReportingMilwaukee County

Thousands of Brewers fans filled downtown Milwaukee for World Series celebration

MKE celebrates Brewers championship with downtown parade
MKE celebrates Brewers championship with downtown parade
Thousands of Brewers fans filled downtown Milwaukee, turning a long-awaited championship celebration into a moment spanning generations.
Posted
Add TMJ4 as a Google Preferred Source

From the streets to the water and even the air, Milwaukee was filled with Brewers pride as thousands of fans gathered downtown to celebrate the team's championship.

Watch Gideon's story in the video player below:

MKE celebrates Brewers championship with downtown parade

For many, the celebration was more than four decades in the making.

“People are tailgating at a parade. I've never seen this before,” said Henry Daniels of Fond du Lac.

Fans packed downtown for a celebration that brought together generations of Brewers supporters, including people who remembered the team's historic 1982 season.

Generations of Brewers fans come together for historic Milwaukee celebration
Generations of Brewers fans come together for historic Milwaukee celebration

Dave Lovy of West Bend was 11 years old in 1982 and said he wasn't going to miss another opportunity to celebrate with the city.

“I was 11 years old in '82 and I didn't come to the parade, and so my family and friends and we said we're gonna be here today,” Lovy said.

Jeff Schaetzke of Cedarburg shared a similar feeling.

‘We love our Brewers’: Fans pack Milwaukee for championship celebration
‘We love our Brewers’: Fans pack Milwaukee for championship celebration

“I never use the deserved word, but we deserve this,” Schaetzke said.

The celebration wasn't limited to longtime fans. Younger Brewers supporters were also there to witness the historic moment.

Sixth grader Kameron Jackson said he was excited to experience a championship celebration after missing the Milwaukee Bucks' celebration.

“That felt great because, like, when the Bucks won it, I wasn't able to go because I think I had school,” Jackson said.

Milwaukee celebrates Brewers championship with downtown parad
Milwaukee celebrates Brewers championship with downtown parad

For Milwaukee resident Yussef Morales, seeing so many people come together was about more than baseball.

“Just to see everybody out here, everybody together, just to see it like this, man, it's a whole other experience,” Morales said.

He said the celebration also offered younger people an opportunity to see Milwaukee at its best.

Generations of Brewers fans come together for historic Milwaukee celebration
Generations of Brewers fans come together for historic Milwaukee celebration

“To me, I think this is one of the biggest things, not just for the fans, but for the young people to see how amazing the city is,” Morales said.

For Lovy, the Brewers' celebration stood apart even after seeing another Milwaukee team win a championship.

“I've seen the Bucks win a championship. I just think this eclipses all that, so it's pretty awesome,” he said.

Milwaukee celebrates Brewers championship with downtown parade
Milwaukee celebrates Brewers championship with downtown parade

Thousands of fans, generations of memories and one celebration brought Milwaukee together.

“There's no other city that would have a parade like this,” Schaetzke said. “We love our Brewers.”

Let's talk:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Report a typo

PROFILE-PIC-VERDIN.png

Meet your northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
Fransway_Paris_WEB Profile.jpg

Meet your southern Milwaukee County reporter: Paris Fransway