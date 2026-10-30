Thousands of Brewers fans filled downtown Milwaukee for World Series celebration

From the streets to the water and even the air, Milwaukee was filled with Brewers pride as thousands of fans gathered downtown to celebrate the team's championship.

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MKE celebrates Brewers championship with downtown parade

For many, the celebration was more than four decades in the making.

“People are tailgating at a parade. I've never seen this before,” said Henry Daniels of Fond du Lac.

Fans packed downtown for a celebration that brought together generations of Brewers supporters, including people who remembered the team's historic 1982 season.

TMJ4 Generations of Brewers fans come together for historic Milwaukee celebration



Dave Lovy of West Bend was 11 years old in 1982 and said he wasn't going to miss another opportunity to celebrate with the city.

“I was 11 years old in '82 and I didn't come to the parade, and so my family and friends and we said we're gonna be here today,” Lovy said.

Jeff Schaetzke of Cedarburg shared a similar feeling.

TMJ4 ‘We love our Brewers’: Fans pack Milwaukee for championship celebration



“I never use the deserved word, but we deserve this,” Schaetzke said.

The celebration wasn't limited to longtime fans. Younger Brewers supporters were also there to witness the historic moment.

Sixth grader Kameron Jackson said he was excited to experience a championship celebration after missing the Milwaukee Bucks' celebration.

“That felt great because, like, when the Bucks won it, I wasn't able to go because I think I had school,” Jackson said.

TMJ4 Milwaukee celebrates Brewers championship with downtown parad



For Milwaukee resident Yussef Morales, seeing so many people come together was about more than baseball.

“Just to see everybody out here, everybody together, just to see it like this, man, it's a whole other experience,” Morales said.

He said the celebration also offered younger people an opportunity to see Milwaukee at its best.

TMJ4 Generations of Brewers fans come together for historic Milwaukee celebration



“To me, I think this is one of the biggest things, not just for the fans, but for the young people to see how amazing the city is,” Morales said.

For Lovy, the Brewers' celebration stood apart even after seeing another Milwaukee team win a championship.

“I've seen the Bucks win a championship. I just think this eclipses all that, so it's pretty awesome,” he said.

TMJ4 Milwaukee celebrates Brewers championship with downtown parade



Thousands of fans, generations of memories and one celebration brought Milwaukee together.

“There's no other city that would have a parade like this,” Schaetzke said. “We love our Brewers.”

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