MILWAUKEE — So I’ve said this like 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, a gazillion times. Physical media and shopping in stores are so back. This weekend is the perfect time to do so, and I’ve got just the space for ya.

The Milwaukee Makers Marketplace is at 2625 S. Greeley St. in the Bay View neighborhood. There are more than 60 local makers featured. From dog accessories to candles to limited-edition art from popular artist Jeremy Novy, the shop has it all.

“Milwaukee art scene and maker scene and community scene and community is top-notch,” Ryan Laessig, the shop’s owner, said.

James Groh Inside the Milwaukee Makers Marketplace in Bay View.

He opened the Marketplace about two years ago after hosting the monthly pop-up event Milwaukee Makers Market for 8 years. Laessig wanted a spot people could shop all week long, rather than a monthly fair. As a mixed media artist himself, he knew what did and didn’t work at fairs and shops.

“I’m not just pushing my business. I’m now literally helping over 60 to 100, you know, local businesses all rise together,” Laessig said.

Three things I found that I thought were kind of cool: a graffiti-style Bernie the Brewer print, a shirt that says ‘Kiss me I’m from Milwaukee’, and a Central Time Social Club sweatshirt from Giltee Apparel.

“Here, you know that your money is staying in your community. It’s putting food on the table. It’s putting something through college. It’s expanding their creativity, their love for their passion, and yeah, you get to be part of their growth of their small business,” Laessig said.

Watch the video below to see all the local art for sale at the Milwaukee Makers Marketplace...

The man behind the popular Milwaukee Makers Market

He is hosting the next Milwaukee Makers Market at Discovery World on Small Business Saturday and again on December 20. The Marketplace is open Thursday to Sunday.

“Whether it’s for a winter hat or a candle or a gift for somebody, you’re going to find it at the marketplace and know that it’s special,” he said.

Learn more about the Milwaukee Makers Market here .

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