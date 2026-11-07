Teen classic rock band Broken Forty 5 finds success on local stages

OAK CREEK, Wis. — Four teenage musicians are bringing '70s and '80s classic rock to local stages. Broken Forty 5 band is made up of Derek Johnson on vocals and guitar, Nathan Endres on bass, Ben Rathke on drums and Colton Klingenmeyer on keyboard.

The group rehearses in the basement of the Johnson family's home.

"We practice every Sunday for a couple hours and we have dinner and just talk about what our set could be, future songs that we want to play," Rathke said.

Watch the video report here:

Teen band Broken Forty 5 finds success playing classic rock

Their sets are full of classic rock songs.

"We agreed on some of the stuff that we could play and we think it suits the band very well, the style that we play," Derek Johnson said.

Derek plays on a guitar that belonged to his late grandfather.

"It reminds me of him," Johnson said. "And it's so cool to play music that he would have loved, and he would have wanted me to play on his guitar."

TMJ4 Teen band Broken Forty 5 finds success playing classic rock

His father, Tyler Johnson, said he is proud of how far the band has come.

"I'm just so proud of him. I kind of get a little teary-eyed here," Tyler Johnson said. "I'm so proud of all the boys. They put in so much hard work, and they are down here playing, and they are just gelling. They've come a long way, even from this past year."

That hard work has taken Broken Forty 5 from basement rehearsals to performances at the local farmers market, a school event and even the Wisconsin State Fair.

"The whole experience of getting bussed in and being at a big event, like being treated like a big act," Endres said.

The teens hope to continue playing music after high school and eventually begin writing their own songs.

"Take it slow and just figure out what we like, our style and all that," Rathke said.

Broken Forty 5's next performance is scheduled for Nov. 28 at Black Husky Brewing's Holiday Market.

———————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip