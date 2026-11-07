GREENFIELD, Wis. — A school bus crashed into a car near 84th Street and Layton Avenue in Greenfield Friday afternoon, leaving the bus with visible front-end damage.

Surveillance video obtained by TMJ4 shows the bus traveling down Layton Avenue shortly before 4 p.m. when it strikes a white car in front of it before coming to a stop.

TMJ4's Meryl Hubbard has the story in the video below:

Surveillance video shows school bus crash into car in Greenfield

Moments after the crash, the video appears to show multiple people, possibly children, evacuating the bus.

Greenfield police also blocked off the roadway for several hours before the bus was eventually towed away.

TMJ4 reached out to Greenfield police for additional information, including whether anyone was injured, how many people were involved and details about the bus driver.

Police had not responded as of publication.

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