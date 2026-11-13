CUDAHY, Wis. — Surveillance video obtained by TMJ4 captured the moments around an early-morning shooting that woke up people living in a Cudahy neighborhood Friday.

The video shows a car traveling along East Edgerton Avenue. The video then appears to show someone get out of the car. Seconds later, gunfire can be heard before the car speeds away.

See the surveillance video below

Surveillance video captures Cudahy shooting

Police have not said whether the vehicle or the person seen in the video was involved in the shooting.

Cudahy Police Chief Tony Andrews told TMJ4 the department received a call around 4:41 a.m. from someone who heard gunshots in the 3800 block of East Edgerton Avenue, near South Swift Avenue. The shooting happened just a few blocks from the Cudahy Police Department.

Anonymous Someone gets out of the car. Gunfire erupts seconds after.

Officers found shell casings in the area. Andrews said no one was hurt and police found no property damage.

Andrews said investigators are still trying to determine who was involved and why the gunfire broke out. Police are not aware of any specific danger to the public at this time, he said.

Surveillance video captures Cudahy shooting that rattled nearby residents

Surveillance video captures Cudahy shooting that rattled nearby residents

Three people who spoke with TMJ4 said they had never experienced anything like this in the area before. One said the gunfire woke him up.

Jonny, who lives nearby, said his biggest concern is the children in the area.

“Mostly the children in this neighborhood. There’s a lot of them,” Jonny said. “I’ve got two children, and it’s just not good. It’s not usual for Cudahy.”

Jonny said the shooting is also a reminder for people to pay attention to what is happening around them.

“Get more cameras. Try to be more vigilant,” Jonny said. “We got to do something to stop this stuff.”

Police were seen Friday talking with people in the area as they continued investigating.

Cudahy police are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting or has surveillance video from around the time it happened to contact the department.

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