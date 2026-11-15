MILWAUKEE — Two days after the nationwide Federal Aviation Administration ground stop, some travelers are still dealing with flight delays and cancellations at airports across the country.

"I kind of had to improvise and figure out another way to get home," said Austin Keep, who traveled home to Chicago by train.

TMJ4 Austin Keep took the train home to Chicago

Keep and Maxwell Sands traveled separately from Phoenix to Chicago. They both had their original flights canceled and had to rearrange their travel plans to fly to Milwaukee instead.

"I got a text last night that it was canceled. I went to try to book a couple more; it didn't work. Flights kept getting canceled," said Sands, who traveled by train.

TMJ4 Maxwell Sands traveled by train to Chicago

"Panic about how am I going to get home. Everything was getting booked up and what wasn't booked up was exponentially more expensive," Keep said.

He added that if he couldn't take a train, he would have tried other ways to get home.

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Some travelers turn to trains amid flight disruptions following nationwide FAA ground stop

"Ubering, begging friends or family to come up from Chicago or a rental car. All of which would be a bigger hassle and even more time to get home," Keep said.

Both chose to complete the final leg of their journeys by train, boarding at Milwaukee's Mitchell Airport Amtrak station.

"I mean, an Uber was $350, so Amtrak for $28 is not bad," Sands said.

Other travelers are now extra thankful they always planned to travel by train.

"We're extremely thankful. On Friday, my phone kind of blew up from friends going, 'Aren't you glad you're taking the train!' So we are very thankful," said Bonnie Christman, who is traveling to Tucson by train. She said the trip is estimated to take roughly 52 hours.

TMJ4 Bonnie Christman is on a trip to Tucson, Ariz. via train

In a press conference Saturday morning, FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said airlines are expected to be back on schedule by Sunday night.

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