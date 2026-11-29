SOUTH MILWAUKEE — The day after Black Friday, shoppers in South Milwaukee turned their attention to local businesses for the Shop Small South Milwaukee event on Small Business Saturday.

More than 20 local businesses participated in the event. Shoppers could get event maps stamped at each participating business they visited. Those who collected five stamps were eligible to enter a raffle at the store of their choice.

Watch the video report here:

Small Business Saturday brings shoppers, support to South Milwaukee businesses

Among those businesses was family-owned Vine & Dandy, which opened in South Milwaukee just over a year ago.

"It's been a slow start, but I'd say we are steadily gaining recognition and some word of mouth traffic in here," said Tracy Quigley, co-owner of Vine & Dandy.

TMJ4 Tracy Quigley co-owns Vine & Dandy in South Milwaukee

For the business, Shop Small South Milwaukee is an opportunity to reach new customers.

"It helps bring people out and understand where we are... Our first customers today were like, 'we never knew you were here,'" said Spencer Allen, co-owner of Vine & Dandy.

TMJ4 Spencer Allen co-owns Vine & Dandy in South Milwaukee

Walden Ganz-Ratzat came to shop with a friend. She said shopping locally offers a more rewarding experience.

"I love supporting small businesses. I think that is super important, especially now more than ever when you can buy anything at the drop of a hat, but it's so much more rewarding to go in, have a human interaction and support small businesses," Ganz-Ratzat said.

TMJ4 Walden Ganz-Ratzat

For some shoppers, part of the appeal is discovering unique items.

"One year I bought some Game Boy and Game Boy nostalgic stuff that you can only find in smaller communities for the right price," said shopper Carlos Jimenez.

TMJ4 Carlos Jimenez

But for shoppers and business owners alike, shopping locally can be about more than the purchase. It's also an opportunity to build relationships within the community.

"Meeting new people is a big part of the shopping experience because they are all local," Jimenez said.

"Our repeat customers we know personally. Every single sale here is appreciated in a personal way," Quigley said.

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