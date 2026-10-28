Preserving World Series memories: Franklin photo manager shares how Brewers fans can keep memories

As the Brewers' run in the World Series deepens, many fans are pulling out boxes upon boxes of memories to reflect. But as those memories come out of storage, it may be important to make sure they last for generations to come.

See the full story in the video below

Franklin photo manager shares tips for preserving Brewers World Series memories

For anyone looking to get started with organizing memories, experts recommend starting with any videotapes, which can be fragile and need to be handled with care. When scanning your photos at home, use a high resolution of 600 dpi or better. And it's important to save copies in more than just one place.

Ann Matuszak, the owner of Photo Solutions Guru, says the goal isn't just to save images but to preserve family stories.

Alonna Johnson

"I think it's important for people to know that regardless of how important your life may be, your story does matter. You have an impact and you bring the past generations with you and there's future generations that are gonna want to know," Matuszak said.

Some other tips Matuszak recommends:



Start small : Avoid getting overwhelmed by tackling one category at a time. Ann recommends starting with old videotapes because they’re fragile and deteriorating.

: Avoid getting overwhelmed by tackling one category at a time. Ann recommends starting with old videotapes because they’re fragile and deteriorating. Declutter and curate : Delete duplicates and unnecessary photos, keeping the images that best tell your family’s story.

: Delete duplicates and unnecessary photos, keeping the images that best tell your family’s story. Preserve and share memories: Create photo books, display pictures, and share family stories with future generations.

To avoid any issues, Matuszak suggests working with a professional to tackle the project for you — to save time and so they can take care of those memories for you.

Many of the memories we are trying to save are taken on our phones, but many people may not have the best way to protect them. Not having a proper backup could mean years of memories, including those made during this World Series run, would disappear.

With certain cloud storage systems, when you delete photos from your phone, it may delete them on the backup service too. To prevent that, a local photo revivalist recommends the Forever app, a separate cloud-based storage subscription to store your memories in a place you own.

You can buy different sizes, like 25 gigabits, which could fit up to 12,500 photos, for $350 flat, and that storage is yours for life.

Matuszak says it's important to have a second location for these precious moments.

"On a daily basis, photos are stolen. They're lost, they're left on a bus, they're left on an airplane, they're shut in a car door like my son did, and they're destroyed. Whatever was on that phone is now gone, if it doesn't exist elsewhere, and to me that's kind of terrifying," Matuszak said.

Matuszak tells me that with the Forever app, not only would you have access to it on your phone without putting that storage there, but an account can easily be transferred from generation to generation, like a digital photo book.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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