Preparing your car for winter: Milwaukee Mechanic urge drivers to check tires, battery and fluids now

Winter is on the way, and local experts say now is the time to get your car ready before snow and ice arrive in Waukesha County.

Waukesha County Highway Operations are beginning their preparations for the season. But there are also things you can do at home to get ready.

A local mechanic says now is the time to get your car checked, which means looking at your fluids and your battery. Low antifreeze can let your engine freeze up and cause lasting damage.

Alonna Johnson

Signs of a weak battery could mean a slow engine start, dim headlights or other electrical problems inside the car. You can get free battery tests at AutoZone or O'Reilly Auto Parts near you.

Jon Jagmin, the store manager at Unlimited Auto Care, says looking at your tires now can keep you from slipping and sliding on the snow and ice.

Alonna Johnson

"So we do want to do the look at the tread. Obviously if you see there's a wear bar on every tire, if you see the wear bar, you're going to need some tires. So, like this one, you can see is pretty good, right? We have a lot of different grooves in here and it goes deep," Jagmin said.

Another tip is letting your car warm up. Jagmin says it's important to let your car warm up at least two minutes. Even if it means waking up a bit earlier.

We can't always help but drive when winter weather hits, and the last thing we want is to get stuck or stranded on the roads.

If you get stranded in your car, AAA recommends staying with your vehicle and keeping the dome light on. Make sure your exhaust pipe isn't clogged with snow, or it could cause deadly carbon monoxide gas to leak when you are running the engine.

Alonna Johnson

If you can, run the engine and heater just long enough to remove the chill and conserve gas. Jagmin says it's important to get ready now for the roads.

"Yes, I would say now. I like to get an early start. You can come in in October, but now definitely, especially with the temperatures starting to drop more consistently, we do want to stay on top of that. Come in now before it really freezes or snows, get it looked at before then," Jagmin said.

An emergency kit is also important. AAA recommends getting:



Cell phone and car charger (glove compartment)

First-aid kit (glove compartment)

Blanket (luggage area)

Drinking water/snacks for everyone in the car including pets (some in glove compartment, the rest in the luggage area)

Flashlight with extra fresh batteries

Rags, paper towels or pre-moistened wipes

Basic set of tools along with duct tape and car emergency warning devices such as road flares or reflectors (luggage area)

Ice scraper/snow brush

Jumper cables/jump pack

Traction aid such as sand, salt or non-clumping cat litter

Tarp, raincoat and gloves

Shovel

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