MILWAUKEE — Just weeks after making history by leading the Milwaukee Brewers to their first World Series championship in franchise history, manager Pat Murphy has made Major League Baseball history once again.

Earlier Tuesday night, Murphy became the first manager in MLB history to win the Manager of the Year Award three consecutive years, adding another milestone to an already historic run.

Murphy spoke with TMJ4 News’ Meryl Hubbard after receiving the honor, while Brewers fans shared their thoughts on the manager who just keeps winning.

Watch Hubbard's report in the video below:

Pat Murphy makes MLB history with third consecutive Manager of the Year Award

Coming off the celebration and excitement of the Brewers’ first World Series championship, Murphy reflected on what the historic season meant to him.

“Just really magical, destined when you think about it," said Murphy.

Murphy earned National League Manager of the Year honors for the third consecutive year, but said one of the most rewarding parts of the season was watching his players win.

“That was the most gratifying part, just to see our players celebrate, just be so proud of their accomplishments, and it was all about doing it together," said Murphy.

In true Pat Murphy fashion, the manager accepted the prestigious honor while recovering in a hospital bed shortly after undergoing hip replacement surgery. Even while recovering, Murphy took time to speak with journalists about the award.

“Yeah, I don’t take a lot of time to reflect on this award really or anything like that, I just I am constantly thinking about what can be done better," said Murphy.

When asked whether there was a specific lesson he would carry forward, Murphy pointed to the importance of trusting his players.

“Yeah, you have to trust in your players, you know, they sense that," said Murphy.

Murphy led the Brewers to the best record in Major League Baseball and a World Series championship. While he may not be one to give himself credit, Brewers fans certainly aren't holding back their praise.

Milwaukee Brewers Pat Murphy becomes first to win NL Manager of the Year for three years in a row Associated Press

Anthony Luchini, owner of Kelly's Bleachers, said Murphy's accomplishments over the past three seasons have been remarkable.

"What he did in the last three years in unbelievable," said Luchini. "What he's done with this team over the years, I mean look at the other MLB teams, not many of them stay this competitive."

Brewers fan Todd Meloy also praised Murphy's understanding of the game.

"Pat Murphy is just so, he understands the nuances of the game so well," said Meloy.

For Meloy, there is no question Murphy deserves this Manager of the Year honor.

"Yeah, he's absolutely deserving of it," said Meloy.

Murphy also becomes the first manager since 2005 to win Manager of the Year and a World Series championship in the same season.

While the celebrations surrounding the Brewers' historic championship have quieted down, the pride in Milwaukee for the team and its manager remains as strong as ever.

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