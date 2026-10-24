One neighbor charging $100 for parking near American Family Field

MILWAUKEE — How much would you pay to park near American Family Field during the World Series?
Well, one woman in the Bluemound neighborhood is charging $100.
Watch James Groh's report in the video player below:
"You know people are paying that for, you know, four burgers at the ballpark," Kelly Nueman Burns, who lives just off Bluemound Road, said.
She has never charged this much for parking. Usually, she charges about $40 to park in her driveway.
"And people are happy to do it. They like it. It's close, and you just meet so many people. I've met so many people out of state. And everybody is willing to talk. And it's just been a great experience. I love it," she said.
Neuman Burns can fit about five or six cars in her driveway and garage depending on the size of them.
At the time this article was published, no one had parked in her driveway.
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