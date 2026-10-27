'One happy grandma' shares special Brewers moment with grandkids at West Allis watch party

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Monday night Brewers fans packed Ope! Brewing Co. in West Allis to watch Game 3 of the World Series, celebrating as Milwaukee dominated with a 10-1 win.

Among the cheering crowd was Mary Lynn Fox, who watched the game surrounded by two generations of her family. As the Brewers came within one win of a World Series championship, Fox and her grandchildren made memories of their own.

During an eight-minute interview, the Brewers put together a remarkable stretch in the fifth inning, scoring eight runs on seven consecutive hits with two outs. With each run, Fox seemed to have the same expression as the excitement continued to build around her.

But the night was about more than baseball.

Fox shared a photo of herself attending the 1982 World Series, recalling a time when her ticket cost just $8.

“So amazing! 44 years ago, you think you wouldn't remember it? I remember every detail,” Fox said.

Now, more than four decades later, she is making another special memory — this time, surrounded by her family at a watch party instead of inside the stadium.

"I'm a happy grandma," she said.

Meryl: You think you're going to remember this night for awhile?

“Oh yes, oh yes. And these with my grandkids, I can't tell you how important it is for me to be here with my grandkids, that they came to be here,” she said.

One happy grandma is now one win away from experiencing a Brewers World Series championship.

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